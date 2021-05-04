EMA begins review of Pfizer COVID jab for young teens as US set to OK it

The US is expected to back the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 within a week.
Europe's watchdog launched its review on Monday with a decision expected in June.
The US is expected to back the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 within a week.
Europe's watchdog launched its review on Monday with a decision expected in June.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for..
The US is expected to back the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 within a week. Europe's watchdog..