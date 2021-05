Lukas Forchhammer Takes Fans On A Personal Journey In New Documentary

Lukas Graham frontman, Lukas Forchhammer, is taking his fans on a personal journey in the new documentary film "7 Years of Lukas Graham", which showcases everything from fatherhood to making it big in the music industry.

ET Canada's Keshia Chante got the scoop from the singer and director, René Sascha Johannsen, about what fans can expect from the Best Documentary nominee at the Danish Film Awards.