Elizabeth Olsen to Star in HBO Max Limited Series 'Love and Death' | THR News

The actress is set to star in 'Love and Death,' a limited series about a notorious murder in Texas in 1980.
Olsen will play Candy Montgomery, who was convicted of murdering her neighbor and friend, Betty Gore, with an ax.
The actress is set to star in 'Love and Death,' a limited series about a notorious murder in Texas in 1980.
Olsen will play Candy Montgomery, who was convicted of murdering her neighbor and friend, Betty Gore, with an ax.
Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the Lionsgate-produced drama
Elizabeth Olsen will play infamous Texas ax murderer Candy..
Elizabeth Olsen will be starring in HBO Max’s Love and Death, Variety is reporting. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role..