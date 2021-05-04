The First 100 days of the Joe Biden Administration p3

Since the first term of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the spring of 1933, almost 90 years ago, all American Presidents have been judged on their performance and results in their first 100 days in office.

President Joe Biden reached his 100 days this week.

How has he done?

What remains to be attempted and accomplished?

What has failed or looks stalled?

We have two distinguished guests on INSIDE POLITICS this week to answer those questions and share their own insights and wisdom.

Linda Peek Schact of Lipscomb University played a role in President Jimmy Carter’s first 100 days in 1977.

Linda is a veteran political communicator in both the White House and the U.S. Senate.

Joey Garrison is the White House Correspondent for USA TODAY.

Everyone here in Nashville knows him from his excellent work covering Metro government for THE TENNESSEAN a few years ago.