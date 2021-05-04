3 Dead After House Fire In Wayne, New Jersey

Three people were killed in a house fire in Wayne, New Jersey, on Monday.
Investigators don't know exactly what happened yet, but neighbors say they heard an explosion; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Three people were killed in a house fire in Wayne, New Jersey, on Monday.
Investigators don't know exactly what happened yet, but neighbors say they heard an explosion; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
WAYNE, N.J. --- Federal agents have now joined the New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office, as well as Passaic County and Wayne..
WAYNE, N.J. -- Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a home in New Jersey Monday night, authorities said. Emergency..