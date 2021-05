Pregnant Asylum Seeker Separated From Husband at U.S.-Mexico Border

This father was only able to meet his baby son once for 15 minutes after he and his wife were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border when she was 8 months pregnant.

» Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis For more immigration news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Immigration #Border #Politics #News #NowThis