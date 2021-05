Tuesday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

PEOPLE VACCINATED.AND WE BEGIN WITH THE PANDEMICAS MORE THAN 105 MILLIONAMERICANS ARE NOW FULLYVACCINATED AND THE PRESIDENT ISSETTING NEW VACCINE GOALS ASKMBC9’S SALLY KIDD REPORTS FROMOUR WASHINGTON BUREAU.PRESS THE PRESIDENT SAYS WE’REENTERING A NEW PHASE IN THEVACCINE PUSH AND THAT WILLINCLUDE MAKING VACCINES EVENMORE CONVENIENT AS WELL ASCONVINCING SKEPTICAL AMERICANSTO GET VACCINATED PRESIDENTBIDEN SETTING A NEW TARGET FORVACCINATIONS BY THE FOURTH OFJULY.HE WANTS 70% OF ADULTS TO HAVERECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OFVACCINE AND 160 MILLIONAMERICANS TO BE FULLY VACCINATEDIN TWO MONTHS.LET’S CELEBRATE OUR INDEPENDENCEAS A AND ARE INDEPENDENCE FROMTHIS VIRUS.WE CAN DO THIS THE PRESIDENTASKING PHARMACIES TO BEGINALLOWING WALK-IN VACCINATIONSTHIS WEEK YOU SOON BE ABLE TOGET VACCINATED WITHOUT ANAPPOINTMENT.THE ADMINISTRATION IS ALSOBOOSTING EFFORTS TO BUILDVACCINE CONFIDENCE SENDINGMILLIONS OF ADDITIONAL DOLLARSTO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS FOROUTREACH.THIS COMES AS DEMAND FORVACCINES HAS DROPPED MARKETALLYNATIONWIDE IF WE CAN CONTINUE TODRIVE VACCINATIONS UP.IN CASE LOADS DOWN WE’LL NEEDOUR MASKS EVEN LESS AND LESSMEANTIME FDA AUTHORIZATION ISEXPECTED ANY DAY NOW FOR USE OFVISORS VACCINE AND KIDS BETWEENTHE AGES OF 12 TO 15 WHERE ITTHEN HEADS TO THE CDC FOR ITSFINAL APPROVAL IN WASHINGTONSALLY KIDD.KMBC9 NEWS JOHNSON COUNTY.KANSAS IS CHANGING ITSVACCINATION STRATEGY AS KMBC9SMICHEAL MAHONEY REPORTS THECOUNTY IS SHIFTING AWAY FROM MAXVACCINATION EVENTS AND TARGETINGCOMMUNITIES.THE DYNAMICS HAVE CHANGEDTHERE’S MORE VACCINE AVAILABLEAND DEMAND IS DROPPED.SO JOHNSON COUNTY IS ADJUSTINGNOT JUST PEOPLE THAT I HESITANTTO TAKE THE VACCINE IS PEOPLETHAT PROBABLY WOULD NOT GO OUTOF THEIR WAY TO GET IT EVENTHOUGH THEY WANT TO GET IT ORDON’T MIND GETTING IT.THE PLACES LIKE FARMERS MARKETCHURCHES AND PERHAPS EVENOFFICES AND JOB SITES, DR.ARREOLA SAYS THE GOAL OF GETTINGTO HERD IMMUNITY IS A LONG WAYAWAY VACCINATING MORE ADULTS ISPART OF THAT SOLUTIONVACCINATING MORE KIDS IS ANOTHERPART AND HE SAYS LIVES ARE MAYSOON BE APPROVED TO VACCINATEYOUNG TEENS 12 TO 15.HE SAYS THEY HAVE PLENTY OFVACCINE THE TWO-SHOT DRUGSPFIZER IN MODERNA AND THE SINGLESHOT DOSE JOHNSON & JOHNSON.SO WHAT DOES ONE DO IF THEY GETTHEIR FIRST SHOT AND SAY THEFARMER’S MARKET GIVE THEM THECHOICE OF EITHER COMING BACKTHERE AFTER THREE WEEKS FORFIRES OUT FOUR WEEKS FROMMADONNA ALL GO TO OUR FEET SIDEIN LENEXA ANYTIME AFTER THOSETIME PERIOD I GIVE VACCINATEDCLAY COUNTY.YES COMMUNITY CLINICS.WYANDOTTE COUNTY IS OPEN THEIRPROCESS AS WELL.THAT’S GONNA BE THE FUTURE.REALLY MAKE ANY CONVENIENT.VACCINATIONS TO THE PEOPLE NOTTHE OTHER WAY AROUND MICHEALMAHONEY.KMBC9 NEWS THE KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISOFFERING EVENING VACCINATIONSEVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY DOSESARE BEING GIVEN AT THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT’S OFFICE A 24TH ANDTROOST FROM FIVE IN THEAFTERNOON UNTIL 7:15 IN THEEVENING WALK-INS ARE WELCOME,BUT YOU CAN ALSO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT THE MAN HELPING TOLEAD, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURITHROUGH THE PANDEMIC IS RETIRINGTHE HEAD OF THE CITY’S HEALTHDEPARTMENT DR. REX ARCHER.THE JOB AUGUST FIRST BEFORE THEPANDEMIC ARCHER SAYS HE WAS SETTO LEAVE IN DECEMBER OF LASTYEAR, BUT COULDN’T DO THATBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC ARCHERRESERVED UNDER FIVE MAYORS OFKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI IN HISRETIREMENT.HE PLANS TO WRITE A BOOK ANDSPEND MORE TIME WITH HISGRANDCHILDREN AS VACCINATIONNUMBERS FALL LOCAL HEALTHEXPERTS ARE CONCERNED DOCTORSWITH THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSASHEALTH SYSTEMS SAY IT ISUNLIKELY WILL REACH HURTIMMUNITY UNTIL MORE PEOPLE GETVACCINATED.THEY’RE WATCHING THE ROLLBACK OFHEALTH AND SAFETY RESTRICTIONSCLOSELY.AND TIME WILL TELL WHICH WAY WEGO WITH THIS, BUT IT WOULD NOTSURPRISE ME IF WE OPENED UPSEYMOUR DISEASE AND HAVE TOCLOSE BACK DOWN AGAIN.I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED BY THATIN THE LEAST.LIKE TO HAPPEN DOCTORS SAYTHERE’S PLENTY OF VACCINE ONHAND AND STILL RECOMMEND MASKINGAND SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MIXEDCOMPANY WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW WHOAROUND YOU HAS BEEN VACCINATEDWALMART AND SAM’S CLUB AREMAKING IT EASIER TO GET THEVACCINE PART OF A NATIONWIDEEFFORT TO OFFER WALK-UP SHOTSCUSTOMERS CAN STILL SCHEDULE