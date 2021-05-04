Biden sets July 4 70% U.S. vaccination target

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, and urged young people in their 20s and 30s in particular to get inoculated.

“This is your choice.

It’s life and death” U.S. President Joe Biden laid out his new vaccine strategy in stark terms on Tuesday - as the rate of vaccinations slows across the country.

Biden announced a new goal to have 70% of adult Americans receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4th.

“There are a lot of younger people, especially those in their 20s and 30s who believe they don't need it.

Well, I want to be absolutely clear: You do need to get vaccinated." The administration faces increasing, though not unexpected, challenges of getting shots into the arms of people who are hesitant about the vaccine.

The new target takes that reality into account.

"You know, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, but there’s one fact I want every American to know: People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19…And I hope everyone knows within themselves it makes the choice that will help them, and their loved ones be safe.

Get our businesses open again and get us back to normal.” To meet the president’s target, the government will work to make the vaccine even more accessible by having thousands of pharmacies allow walk-in appointments and using FEMA “to support more pop-up clinics.” Biden's new goal includes having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

According to an administration official, 105 million Americans are fully vaccinated now and more than 56% of U.S. adults, or 147 million people, have received at least one shot.

The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for when Americans can gather in small groups.

On Tuesday, Biden said if the U.S. hits his vaccine targets- then Quote “Americans will have taken a serious step towards a return to normal."