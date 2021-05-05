California Recall: GOP Candidate John Cox Brings Bear, Touts Campaign Against Newsom

Appearing with a 1,000 pound bear, Republican candidate John Cox made campaign stops in Sacramento and at The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville in his push to oust Gov.
Gavin Newsom.
Kenny Choi reports.
(5/4/21)
