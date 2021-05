A line of storms moved across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi on Tuesday, May 4, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds in the areas.

A line of storms moved across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi on Tuesday, May 4, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds in the areas.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for parts of Warren County, Mississippi for weather as seen in this video.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @SamuelRStanton5.