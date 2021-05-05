Lioness steals leopard's kill only to fall from tree

A lioness stole a leopard's kill and fell out of a tree on the plains of Serengeti, Tanzania on April 1, 2021.

The filmer said: "We found this lioness who had stolen kill -- it looked like a baby Gnu or Wildebeest -- from a huge male leopard.

The leopard was higher up in the same tree, with another kill as well.

When the lioness tried to climb down out of the tree, she showed that not all cats are great in trees.

While descending she slipped, dropped the kill and fell out of the tree in a very undignified way.

She did land on her feet though."