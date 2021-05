Cloudburst triggers landslides in Himachal’s Chamba; damages private properties

A cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba on May 4.

It triggered landslides, damaging a highway and other properties.

Landslides in the district damaged private vehicles and also disrupted traffic in the area.

Agriculture and horticulture fields were also damaged, as per reports.

No loss of life reported, informed Chamba Deputy Commissioner.

Chamba DC also said that compensation would be given to those affected.

