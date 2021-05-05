Director Inon Shampanier, who co-wrote the film with his wife, Natalie Shampanier, shows a calm and nuanced touch when dealing with mental health issues in "Paper Spiders."

Film stars lili taylor inas a single mom who's strumental health issues.

Shedelusions.

And her daughtea high school senior boundeverything she can to trycope with this.

She's abouthe country and she wantsmom's okay before she runsreally frustrating experieeffect or even a negativereally honest look at whatin these situations becauslife experiences of the huof director in in ChampagnNatalie companion.

It's areally deep film and not tsee in Hollywood because t