Mother's Day campaign to 'Get Out The Vaccine'

Health officials are seeing a sharp decline in people showing up to get their vaccinations.

Recently, in 20 Michigan counties – particularly rural communities – people were just not showing up for their vaccination appointments.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said he'd be surprised if we get 50 percent of Michigan's population vaccinated.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan with Detroit's numbers lagging behind says he's making it as easy as possible, even offering $50 to people outside of Detroit who will drive someone in the city to get vaccinated.