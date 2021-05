Goal is to vaccinate 160 mn Americans by July 4: President Biden

Sharing his goal for vaccinating Americans, President Joe Biden said that goal is to have 160 million Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

Biden said, "Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated.

It's another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal," US President Joe Biden.