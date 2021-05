BJP workers' petrol pump allegedly vandalised by miscreants

After Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's grand victory in the West Bengal state Assembly elections, BJP has alleged TMC workers of political violence in several districts.

Another incident came into limelight wherein, a petrol pump belonging to BJP worker was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers.

The window glasses were broken and petrol machines were broken.

A series of incidents of violence have been reported in last few days in Bengal.