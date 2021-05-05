House GOP ready to vote on Cheney: sources

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to try to remove Liz Cheney from their party leadership for denouncing former President Donald Trump's false claim the election was stolen from him, said two Republican congressional sources.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6.

The No.

3 House Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney already survived an attempt to boot her earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Axios released audio of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy caught on microphone saying he had "lost confidence" in Cheney.

McCarthy later told Fox News he was concerned about Cheney's "job ability," not her impeachment vote, and claimed her criticism of Trump had become a distraction from party messaging against current President Joe Biden.

A Cheney spokesman dismissed those comments, calling it an "attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6." Neither party has responded to request for comment on the expected vote to remove her from leadership.

Several Republicans have been floated as a possible replacement for Cheney.

They include New York Republican Elise Stefanik, who gained prominence for her defense of Trump at hearings ahead of his first impeachment in 2019.

Trump lashed out at Cheney this week after she said, without naming him, that anyone who claimed the 2020 election had been stolen was "poisoning our democratic system." One source says the vote on Cheney could come as early as next week.