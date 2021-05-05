‘Mamata ji doesn’t represent Bengali culture’: JP Nadda on Bengal violence

BJP chief JP Nadda met violence-affected BJP workers in West Bengal on May 4.

He met the family of party worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also accompanied Nadda.

“Only those who cannot hear a mother’s screams can call such serious issues a stunt, a drama.

BJP will not tolerate such bloodied politics done just for power.

BJP will not tolerate political oppression on the people of Bengal.

I had said it earlier too, Mamata ji does not represent Bengali culture.

Intolerance, thy name is Mamata ji,” said Nadda.

Watch the full video for more.