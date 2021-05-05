‘Mamata ji doesn’t represent Bengali culture’: JP Nadda on Bengal violence

BJP chief JP Nadda met violence-affected BJP workers in West Bengal on May 4.
He met the family of party worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also accompanied Nadda.
“Only those who cannot hear a mother’s screams can call such serious issues a stunt, a drama.
BJP will not tolerate such bloodied politics done just for power.
BJP will not tolerate political oppression on the people of Bengal.
I had said it earlier too, Mamata ji does not represent Bengali culture.
Intolerance, thy name is Mamata ji,” said Nadda.
