Columbians gather in Bogotá to honor victims of deadly tax reform protests

People in Bogotá, Colombia lit candles on Tuesday, May 4 during vigils in honor of the victims of the deadly protests in recent days.

Protests against the tax reform proposed by President Ivan Duque's government have continued across the country.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @CindyGR4; @johanquinterol; @HctorMontao16.