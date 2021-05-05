People in Bogotá, Colombia lit candles on Tuesday, May 4 during vigils in honor of the victims of the deadly protests in recent days.
Columbians gather in Bogotá to honor victims of deadly tax reform protests
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Protests against the tax reform proposed by President Ivan Duque's government have continued across the country.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @CindyGR4; @johanquinterol; @HctorMontao16.