Kangana's Account Suspended, Cries Over Bengal Violence, Priyanka Supports Sonu Sood | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional, shares a video reacting to Violence in Bengal, Twitter suspends her account for her controversial tweets on Bengal election results, Priyanka Chopra hails Sonu Sood's appeal to the Indian government to provide free education to children who have lost their parents (Mother, Father Or Both) in Covid- 19 times.

These are among the Top 10 news in Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.