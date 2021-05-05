'We call it friendship', says EAM Jaishankar on foreign aid
'We call it friendship', says EAM Jaishankar on foreign aid

In last few days, several countries extended help to India amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

On reported shift in policy of receiving aid from foreign countries, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that it is being described as aid but "we call it friendship".

Talking about his objective during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Dr S.

Jaishankar further said, "I will do everything to help my people." "These kinds of arguments are sort of point-scoring.

I think people aren't connecting conceptually with the problem.

When I look at the situation in Delhi, I will do everything in my power to help people," he added.