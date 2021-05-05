'We call it friendship', says EAM Jaishankar on foreign aid

In last few days, several countries extended help to India amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

On reported shift in policy of receiving aid from foreign countries, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that it is being described as aid but "we call it friendship".

Talking about his objective during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Dr S.

Jaishankar further said, "I will do everything to help my people." "These kinds of arguments are sort of point-scoring.

I think people aren't connecting conceptually with the problem.

When I look at the situation in Delhi, I will do everything in my power to help people," he added.