'UK is a solid friend', says EAM on India-UK summit

Calling UK "a solid friend", EAM Dr S Jaishankar on India-UK relationship said that India is getting oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, cylinders to address the oxygen challenge, cryogenic tanks, and vaccine collaborations from UK.

On the discussion held during the India-UK summit on May 04, EAM highlighted the 4 key outcomes.

"There was detailed roadmap for relationship till 2030, which pretty much covers all aspects of what India-UK could be doing.

There's an enhanced trade partnership that envisages free trade agreement and provides for some immediate economic trade gains for both," said EAM Jaishankar.

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, India.