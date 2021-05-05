Rescuers save elusive dog trapped in plastic bottle for 27 days in India

A team of rescuers in western India tracked a dog for nearly 27 days and finally freed it from a plastic bottle that was stuck on its head.

Officials at a government-owned dump in Pune spotted a stray dog running around with its head trapped in a large plastic bottle on February 17.

They called rescuer Saidas Kusal who went to the spot with his team.

At first, they were unable to find the stricken animal.

Later, when they did get close, it ran away.

On March 16, the officials called rescuers back to the dump.

This time one of the team members managed to catch the animal, which had lost considerable weight but still had enough energy to resist them.

They removed the plastic bottle from the dog's head and took it to a vet to be fed and kept under observation.

“It’s a miracle how the dog survived for so long.

It was perhaps able to drink water through a crack in the bottle.

But we don’t know if it managed to eat anything when it was trapped,” said Saidas.