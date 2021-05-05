COVID crisis: 'PM should apologise to nation for negligence,' says Kapil Sibal

India recorded the highest single-day COVID death toll on May 05 with 3,780 deaths.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal while talking to ANI on country's grave situation asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for his negligence towards dealing with the COVID crisis.

"They have set an example with their negligence to not fight pandemic the way they did.

Today's condition is so that daily 300 people are dying.

I don't want to blame but Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for his sheer negligence."