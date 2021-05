COVID: RBI announces liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore for ramping healthcare infrastructure

Reserve Bank of India on May 05 announced liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore for ramping up COVID-19 related healthcare infrastructure and services till March 2022.

During a press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Reserve Bank of India will continue to monitor the emerging COVID19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave."