India records highest daily deaths as COVID engulfs country

India recorded highest single-day death toll on May 05 ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

With 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the tally has reached 2,26,188.

3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday with 3,38,439 discharges.

Total cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases.

Till now, 16,04,94,188 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to May 04, 2021.

Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on May 04.