Hope CM will restore rule of law: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 05 for third consecutive term in presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee for the third consecutive victory, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has every hope that the chief minister will restore rule of law in the state and accord relief to hurt on priority basis.

Governor said, "I congratulate Mamata ji on her third term.

Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large.

I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law and ensure those who are hurt are accorded relief on priority basis."