Accepting mandate, play important role of Opposition: Nadda to party leaders

BJP chief JP Nadda, on May 05, addressed the party leader in Kolkata and asked the leaders to take oath that they will carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition.

"What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," said Nadda.

Nadda, who is on two-day visit to West Bengal reached there following post poll violence to meet the victims.