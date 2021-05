DA promising answers in death of Hopkinton teen

District Attorney Marian Ryan on Tuesday shared new details on the investigation into the death of a Hopkinton teenager and pushed back against rumors swirling around the case.

WHAT WE’VE LEARNED ABOUT THISCASE.JENNIFER: ACTIVISTS AREORGANIZING A VIGIL, SET FORTOMORROW IN HOPKINTON, DEMANDINGMORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CASE.HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW AT THISPOINT.MIKAYLA MILLER’S BODY WAS FOUNDHANGING FROM A TREE ABOUT A MILEFROM HER HOME ON APRIL 18.THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS THEMEDICAL EXAMINER HAS NOT YDETERMINED HOW THE TEEN DIED.THE EVENING BEFORE HER DEATH,INVESTIGATORS SAY MIKAYLA, WHOWAS BLACK, HAD AN INCIDENT WITH4 OTHER TEENS AT HER APARTMECOMPLEX.HER MOTHER CALLED POLICE, ANDTHE TEEN SAID SHE’D BEEN PUSHEDAND PUNCHED.AFTER 9PM THAT NIGHT, A FITNESSTRACKER SHOWS SHE LEFT HERDOING.THE PHONE’S ACTIVITY ENDED AT-- HER BUILDING.THE PHONE’S ACTIVITY ENDED ATTHE LOCATION WHERE SHE WAS LATERFOUND.USING CELL PHONES, SURVEILLANCEVIDEO AND EZ PASS DATA, THEDISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAYSTHEY CONFIRMED THE 4 TEENSINVOLVED IN THE ALTERCATIONWHERE NOT IN THE AREA.THE D.A.

IS PROMISING MOREANSWERS, BUT ACTIVISTS SAY THATIS NOT ENOUG