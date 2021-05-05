Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share Rare Photo of Their Entire Family

The photo was taken by Queen Bey's longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3 year-old twins Rumi and Sir can be seen sporting outfits of a similar color scheme.

.

It's also been pointed out by some that Blue Ivy is now almost as tall as her mom.

The last time the whole family was featured in a picture together was at the end of a compilation video Beyoncé shared on Jan.

1, 2020.

Jay-Z recently spoke about parenting with U.K. publication 'The Times,' explaining that neither he nor Beyoncé want to force their kids into music.

Rather, he says they are "just guides" for their children.

What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?

I have no idea, right?

But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible, Jay-Z, via 'The Times'