Robinhood Crashes Again Amid Dogecoin Spike

As Dogecoin soared on the morning of May 4, Robinhood users flooded the app to get in on the action.

This caused the trading platform to experience a "partial outage" for nearly two hours, at which point Robinhood said it fixed the problem.

Frustrated users couldn't help but be reminded of a similar outage that took place in January when Robinhood temporarily limited trading on GameStop, AMC and other stocks.

Dogecoin has increased in popularity lately, largely due to the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The growing demand for the cryptocurrency caused similar order failures on April 16 as well.

The company continues to say, "These interruptions aren't acceptable to us," but a comprehensive course of action remains unclear.

Robinhood still plans to go public later this year