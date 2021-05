Music lover proposed to his girlfriend while watching their favourite band

This is the emotional moment a music lover proposed to his girlfriend at the government's pilot music festival - while watching their favourite band.

Jimmy Overill, 27, popped the question to his girlfriend of seven years Ria Griffiths, 26, during the opening song of Blossoms' set in Liverpool on Sunday (2 May).

More than 5,000 people packed into a tent in Sefton Park in the city to see a triple-bill music event headlined by the five-piece indie outfit from Stockport.