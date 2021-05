Town of Boston Man turned his chicken coop into The Puzzle Barn

He says "I think we spent more money on the feed and straw than we got with the eggs." Then he turned the chicken coop into The Puzzle Barn.

OUR MIRANDALL CATCHES UP WITH A MANIN THE TOWN OF BOSTON WHOFOUND A NEW USE FOR AN OBARNORIGINALLY IT WAS A CHICKENCOOP- "WE HAD PREDATORS COMEAND THE CHICKENS WEREDISSAPPEARING" RON DEGENFELDDIDN'T REALLY HAVE ANYTHINGAGAINST THE CHICKENS.."NOTHING REALLY- THEY ACTUALLYGAVE US A LOT OF EGGS" THETRUTH IS CHICKENS ARE KINDAMESSSY...AND "I THINK WE SPENTMORE MONEY ON THE FEED ANDSTARW THAN WE GOT WITH THEEGGS." SO RON DECIDED TOTRANSFORM THAT LITTLE CHICKENCOOP INTO A PUZZLE BARN..

"IHAD THESE BOXES OF PUZZLES SOI THOUGHT I'D CREATE THISLITTLE BLOCKBUSTER BUT INSTAEDOF MOVIES I'D HAVE PUZZLES."THE PUZZLES KEPT RON BUSYTHROUGH OUT COVID.

"IREDISCOVERED MY ENJOYMENT OFDOING PUZZLES, I USED TO DTHEM GROWING UP" AND WHILE HECOULD FINISH ONE IN A DAY ORTWO... "WHAT DO YOU DO AFTERYOU DO IT ONCE" SO THE IDEA OFRON'S PUZZLE BARN IS TO SHAREONCE USED PUZZLES WITH OTHERPUZZLE ENTHUSIASTS... "I THINKTHIS IS THE HARDEST ONE" IT'SA LITTLE LIKE THOSE FREELITTLE LIBRARIES THAT POPPEDUP EVERYWHERE- EXCEPT...THERESA MINIMAL CHARGE INVOLVED..."IT'S ALL SELF SERVE-YOU PICKOUT A COUPLE PUZZLES YOU LEAVEA COUPLE DOLLARS-I EXPECT YOUTO RETURN THEM IN A COUPLEWEEKS TO A MONTH." THE PUZZLEBARN FEATURES A VARIETY OFPUZZLES -WITH A LOT OF RON'SFAVORITES "I LIKE POP CULTUREPUZZLES - THOSE ARE KIND OFUN" IT PROBABLY WON'T BECOMEA HIGH TRAFFIC AREA HERE INBOSTON...BUT RON SAYS PUZZLEPEOPLE ARE WELCOME... "IF YOWANT TO GET IN ON THE FUN ALLYOU HAVE TO DO IS JOIN RON'SFACEBOOK PAGE PUZZLE BARN-ORTAKE A DRIVE OUT TO BOSTON ANDLOOK FOR THE ORANGE PUZZPIECE." RON HAS CREATED...AWELCOME PLACE FOR PUZZLES ANDPUZZLE SOLVERS-- EVIDENCE THATYOU MAY HAVE TO BREAK A FEWEGGS AND GET RID A FEWCHICKENS TO MAKE A PUZZLEBARN... IN THE TOWN OF BOSTONIKERANDALL 7 EWN