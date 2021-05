It'll be a tough contest to win Hartlepool seat, says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his party will fight for every vote in Hartlepool in the upcoming by-election, although admits winning the seat would prove a tough contest.

He adds the choice between candidates was clear, accusing the Labour Party of being "determined to play political games".

Report by Alibhaiz.

