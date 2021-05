Meghan Writes Children’s Book Inspired By Prince Harry and Archie

The Duchess of Sussex has written her first children’s book inspired by the relationship between Prince Harry and Archie.

The Bench is about the “special bond between father and son – as seen through a mother’s eyes”.

Meghan will also voice an audio version of her book.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn