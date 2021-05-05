Meet Buffy the chicken training to take on obstacle courses

This chicken from Canada is in training to take on obstacle courses.

"Buffy" hasn't been at it for long but can already walk through hoops on command and jump in the air, or be it with the lure of a tasty snack.

"As we both do not have a clue what to base the course on some aspects of agility dog training seem to be a good starting point," said Buffy's owner.

"Crufts make way for working chicken division," she joked.

This footage was filmed in Pointe-Claire, Canada on May 2.