Lathi-charge on lockdown violators in Patna

The Bihar Police on May 05 resorted to lathi-charge on people who violated the lockdown norms in Patna.

Police have been alerting people not to come out on the roads in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

However, some youth were seen violating the orders.

In view of surge in COVID cases in Bihar, the state government on May 04 imposed a lockdown in the state till May 15.