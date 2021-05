Around 2.4% day on day growth in India's COVID cases: Govt

Union Health Ministry on May 05 said that around 2.4% day on day growth in COVID cases has been noticed in India.

"Around 2.4% day on day growth in COVID cases has been noticed.

An increase in deaths has been noticed too.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases," informed Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretarty in the Union Health Ministry.