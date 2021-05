Gujarat: Women gather to offer water in a temple to 'stop Covid-19' | Oneindia News

State Government has imposed a night curfew in Gujarat.

The state has seen 131 Covid deaths with over 1,48,000 active cases.

Yet on Tuesday, Thousands of women gathered at the Navapura and Nidharada village in Gujarat's Sanand.

They gathered near the Baliyedev Temple to offer water after the priest's claim that 'gods are angry', and that was the way to 'stop the surging Covid-19'.

No protocols were followed by the people present.

