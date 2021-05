12 states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases: Govt

Union Health Ministry on May 05 informed that 12 states have more than 1lakh active cases, 7 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 17 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have over 1.5 lakh active cases," informed Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretarty in the Union Health Ministry.