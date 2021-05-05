Sensex up 424 points as RBI unveils COVID relief measures

Key equity indices traded in the green on Wednesday as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launched the second round of loan restructuring and other relief measures to counter the impact of Covid-19's second wave across the country.

At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 424 points or 0.88 per cent at 48,678 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 121 points or 0.84 per cent to 14,618.

Except for Nifty realty which cracked by 1 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty pharma gaining by 4.1 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent, IT by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Sun Pharma was up by 5.8 per cent to Rs 683 per share while Dr Reddy's moved higher by 2 per cent to Rs 5,169.