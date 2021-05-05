250 oxygen beds set up at Delhi's Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib

India is fighting the devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Different organisations are also doing their bit to ease the pressure on country's health infrastructure.

Taking a step in this direction, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also offered a helping hand in an effort to beat the pandemic.

Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib has been converted into a 250 oxygen beds COVID care centre.

The facility will fulfil all the medical requirements of patients including doctors, nurses and medicines.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the COVID care facility and reviewed the progress on May 05.

This COVID care centre will be opened for the public soon.

On an average, Delhi is reporting over 20,000 COVID cases every day.