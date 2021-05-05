Immune evasive COVID variants will emerge in future: Govt

The government on May 05 said that COVID-19 variants which can evade immunity, provided by vaccines, will arise in future, while assuring that the vaccines are effective against present variants of the coronavirus.

"Vaccines are effective against current variants.

New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau.

Immune evasive variants and those which lower or increase disease severity will arise going ahead" said K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India.