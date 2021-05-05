Trump’s indefinite Facebook ban upheld by oversight board

A ban on Donald Trump from using Facebook has been upheld by the social network’s oversight board – though the group raised concerns about the indeterminate duration of the measure.The former US president was blocked from the platform indefinitely following violent clashes in the US Capitol on January 6, which Mr Trump was blamed for inciting.Videos shared across the 74-year-old’s social accounts called those who stormed the Capitol “patriots” and said: “We love you.”