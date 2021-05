Mamata's silence on Bengal violence for 36 hrs speaks of her involvement: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's involvement in post-poll violence and said her silence for 36 hours is in itself is a proof.

"The manner in which massacre and brutal killings took place and the manner in which the acting CM stayed silent for 36 hours speaks of her involvement.

Mamata ji's silence speaks about her involvement and she starts her third term with blood on her hands," said Nadda.