A study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Learn to Live found that over half of Americans don’t think mental health is a valid reason to call out of work.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
A study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Learn to Live found that over half of Americans don’t think mental health is a valid reason to call out of work.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Over half of employed Americans think mental health isn't a valid reason to call out of work, according to new research.The study..