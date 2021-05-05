Reporter Update: 2 Police Officers Honored In Fayette County

KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from Fayette County where Sen.
Pat Toomey is visiting to recognize two police officers for outstanding heroism in the line of duty.
KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from Fayette County where Sen.
Pat Toomey is visiting to recognize two police officers for outstanding heroism in the line of duty.
IT TURNED OUT TO BE A BUSY DAY FOR POLICE IN LEXINGTON.
A suspect opened fire on state troopers during a standoff in the area of Indian Creek Valley Road in Fayette County; KDKA's Ross..