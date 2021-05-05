Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

The former police officer’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed a motion for a new trial on May 4.

Chauvin’s defense argues that the court "abused its discretion" and says jurors should have been sequestered to avoid outside pressure.

The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial.., Attorney Eric Nelson, via court filings.

That it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings, Attorney Eric Nelson, via court filings.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He is currently in custody