Karnataka zooms past 50,000 daily COVID cases in highest spike

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country, several states are reporting massive increase in cases and deaths.

Karnataka on May 05 reported more than 50,000 cases in its highest ever spike in 24 hours.

The southern state saw spike of 50,112 new cases on Wednesday and record 346 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Whereas Maharashtra, which remains the epicentre of the pandemic in India, on May 05 saw 920 people succumbing to the virus in just one day.

The western state also added 57,640 new infections to its caseload.