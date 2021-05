Watch: Video shows bomb being hurled at BJP worker's house in Bengal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's house in Kankinara Ramnagar colony area of Bhatpara were vandalised by miscreants on May 04.

CCTV footage shows crude bombs were hurled at BJP worker house.

The BJP worker alleged that TMC is behind the attack.

A series of post-poll violence witnessed in parts of Bengal.